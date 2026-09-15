Himachal: Lottery revival fails to draw big players

The Himachal Pradesh Government’s much-publicised plan to revive its lottery business after nearly three decades has hit an early roadblock, with the tender failing to attract a strong response from established lottery operators. With hardly any bids received by the September 14 deadline, the Finance Department has extended the last date for submitting bids by another fortnight to September 28.

The Directorate of Lotteries had floated national e-tenders inviting private players to operate lotteries in the state. However, officials said the response from experienced companies across the country had remained lukewarm, prompting the government to give prospective bidders more time.

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The government is hopeful that the extension will encourage more companies to participate. However, if the response remains poor, officials indicate that some of the eligibility and financial conditions may have to be relaxed.

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The stringent bidding conditions are believed to be the major deterrent. A prospective bidder must have a minimum net worth of Rs 50 crore and furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 30 crore. The licence fee is to increase by 5 per cent annually, while the operator has to guarantee a minimum revenue share of Rs 6 crore to the state.

Another condition that could be keeping several companies away is the requirement that a bidder must have at least two years’ experience in operating lotteries in another state. The tender also provides for a penalty carrying 12 per cent interest in case of delayed payments.

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The cash-strapped state government is banking heavily on the lottery scheme to augment its revenue, with an annual collection of around Rs 100 crore projected from the business. Both online and traditional paper lotteries are proposed to be introduced to maximise revenue.

The revival plan was formally set in motion with an 18-page notification issued on May 4, 2026, by the Director, Directorate of Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries, notifying the Himachal Pradesh State Lottery (Regulation) Rules, 2026. The lottery system will operate under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1988.

Earlier, on February 19, the state Cabinet had constituted a sub-committee to draft the State Lottery (Regulation) Rules, 2026 and prepare tender documents, with the initial target of restarting lotteries by April. The process, however, was delayed.

Himachal had banned its own lottery in 1998, although lotteries run by other states, including Assam, Sikkim and Manipur, continued to be sold in the state. Their sale was subsequently banned in 2004.

With the state facing mounting financial pressures, the Cabinet on July 31, 2025, approved the proposal to revive the lottery system. The move, however, faced stiff opposition from the BJP.

The government’s revenue expectations are based partly on the performance of other states. According to a presentation made by the Finance Department, Kerala earned more than Rs 13,582 crore from lotteries in one year, while Punjab generated Rs 235 crore and Sikkim, despite its small size, earned around Rs 30 crore.

The failure to attract bidders at the first stage, however, has raised questions over whether Himachal’s proposed lottery model has been made financially attractive enough for private operators.