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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal makes road safety audits mandatory for all PWD road projects

Himachal makes road safety audits mandatory for all PWD road projects

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:59 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Despite a 6.48 per cent decline in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh in 2024 compared to the previous year, the state government has decided to implement a comprehensive road safety audit policy for all roads under the Public Works Department (PWD).

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The policy aims to make road safety an integral part of the planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance of roads while reducing accidents through timely identification and mitigation of safety risks. A dedicated Road Safety Cell will also be established at the PWD headquarters to strengthen institutional oversight.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government was committed to making the state’s road network safer, more efficient and resilient. “Every road project must prioritise human life and safety. The road safety audit policy will help identify risks at every stage of development and ensure timely corrective measures,” he said.

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He added that the government was adopting a proactive and scientific approach by institutionalising independent road safety audits and strengthening accountability across all levels. According to the government, Himachal recorded 2,107 road accidents and 806 deaths in 2024, compared with 2,253 accidents and 892 fatalities in 2023. The number of injuries also declined from 3,449 in 2023 to 3,290 in 2024.

The policy provides for road safety audits at five key stages of every road project — feasibility or preliminary design, detailed project report (DPR), construction, pre-opening and post-construction audits of existing roads.

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The government said the initiative was particularly significant for Himachal, where mountainous terrain, sharp curves and adverse weather conditions increase the risk of road accidents.

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