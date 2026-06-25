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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Man arrested with 7.87-gm ‘chitta’ in Chamba

Himachal: Man arrested with 7.87-gm ‘chitta’ in Chamba

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:17 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The Chamba police arrested a 27-year-old man with 7.87-gm ‘chitta’ (heroin) on Tuesday night.

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In a press statement, the police said a team of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had set up a checkpoint on the Chamba-Jot Road as part of an intensified anti-drug campaign. At the ‘naka’, the police intercepted a motorcycle coming from the Jot side and going towards Chamba.

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The rider, identified as Sawan Jariyal, a resident of Gholti village in the Sarol area, was stopped for questioning. The police conducted a search and recovered 7.87-gm ‘chitta’ from his possession.

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Following the recovery, the accused was taken into custody and a case under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Sadar Police Station, Chamba.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani said the police are probing the source of the contraband and examining whether the accused is linked to a larger drug network.

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