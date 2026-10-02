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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal man booked for kidnapping, raping minor girl in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Himachal man booked for kidnapping, raping minor girl in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

17-year-old girl went missing after leaving for examination; police say accused allegedly threatened her

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:41 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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A man from Himachal Pradesh has been booked for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. Image credit/iStock
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A man from Himachal Pradesh has been booked for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police said on Friday.

According to police, the girl, a resident of a village under Tanda police station area, had gone to a government girls’ school on September 16 to appear for an examination but did not return home.

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Police said the girl returned home on September 24 and was in a state of shock. She subsequently told her mother that the accused had taken her on his motorcycle from near the school on September 16 and raped her.

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The girl also told her mother that the accused had threatened and intimidated her, police said.

Tanda SHO Amarjit Kaur on Friday said a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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She said the investigation was under way and the accused would be arrested soon.

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