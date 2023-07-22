Himachal man sexually assaults minor daughter in Hamirpur, arrested after mother files complaint

Hamirpur, July 22
A minor girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by her father in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Saturday.
Her father has been arrested on a complaint from her mother. The girl has undergone medical examination, they said.
Police said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The complaint was lodged with the Sadar Women's police station on Friday, they said.
Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma said the accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.
