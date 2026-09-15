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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Manali finds its tourism rhythm again

Himachal: Manali finds its tourism rhythm again

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:09 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Tourists at the Mall Road in Manali on Monday. Tribune photo
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With the monsoon season gradually drawing to a close, tourism activity has begun picking up across Kullu district, bringing fresh hope to an industry that endured a prolonged slump during the rainy months. Manali, along with other popular destinations such as Kasol, Manikaran and Banjar, has started witnessing a noticeable increase in tourist movement, particularly over weekends.

Hoteliers and tourism stakeholders said the revival was still gradual but expected to gain momentum in the coming weeks, with the post-monsoon season likely to bring a significant increase in tourist arrivals by the end of September.

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Hotel occupancy in Manali, which had remained below 10 per cent during the peak monsoon period, has now crossed 30 per cent, indicating a clear improvement in tourist footfall. Persistent rains and unfavourable weather conditions had kept visitors away for much of the season, severely affecting hotels and other tourism-dependent businesses.

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Roshan Thakur, president of the Hoteliers Association Manali, said the increase in tourist arrivals was an encouraging sign for the industry. “Tourist arrival is picking up in Manali these days and we are hopeful that it will increase considerably in the coming days. It is a good sign for the tourism industry, which had witnessed a decline with the onset of the monsoon,” he said.

The change has been particularly visible during weekends, when Manali has once again started buzzing with tourist activity. Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said the town was gradually returning to its lively tourist-season atmosphere.

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He attributed the improvement to pleasant weather and better travel conditions, and invited tourists to visit the region to enjoy its cool climate, Himalayan scenery and panoramic natural vistas.

The revival is also being felt in other tourist centres, including Kasol, Manikaran and Banjar. Hira Lal Rana, president of the HP Travel Agents Association, said online queries for accommodation in Kullu-Manali had increased in recent days. Online bookings had remained almost negligible during the monsoon but were now showing signs of revival, he said.

Tourism stakeholders hope the improving trend will gather pace, providing a much-needed boost to hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, taxi operators and other businesses dependent on tourism. With favourable weather returning, they expect Kullu-Manali to enter a full-fledged tourist season by the end of September.

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