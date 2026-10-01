Himachal mandates dress code for teachers in state-run CBSE schools; t-shirts, jeans not allowed

Teachers in 148 government CBSE schools across Himachal Pradesh will now follow a prescribed dress code, with the new norms coming into force from October 1.

Director of School Education Ashish Kohli said the dress code had been introduced on the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to promote discipline, professional identity and institutional dignity.

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The prescribed colours are light lilac, lilac purple and navy blue, while black has been specified for footwear and designated accessories. Women teachers can wear a saree with blazer, kurta/kameez with pants, plazo or salwar with blazer, or shirt-trouser with tie and blazer. The prescribed attire for male teachers comprises shirt, trousers, tie and blazer.

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Teachers and principals, including those engaged on an outsourced basis, will also have to wear identity cards while on duty. The prescribed school or departmental logo will be displayed on the blazer.

Kohli said suitable relaxations could be allowed in cases of medical requirements, disability or pregnancy with the approval of the head of the institution.

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The dress code is part of the government’s broader education reforms, under which around 2,000 teaching posts have already been filled in CBSE schools. The government also plans to open 100 new CBSE schools from the next academic session.

A system for recording teachers’ attendance three times a day is also being introduced to strengthen accountability. The government is also strengthening the system of recognising teachers for exemplary performance.

From the next academic session, the category column will not be mentioned in the records of students enrolled in government PM SHRI schools, while eligible families will continue to receive welfare benefits under existing provisions.