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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Mandi district volleyball team trials today

Himachal: Mandi district volleyball team trials today

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:22 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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Selection trials for the Mandi team for the First Anti-Chitta Inter-District Volleyball Championship (Under-21 Boys) will be held at the Khelo India Centre at Sandhol in the district on May 24. Volleyball coach Munish Kumar will conduct the trails 9 am onwards. District Youth Services and Sports Officer Kavita Thakur said that the championship would be organised during the Shimla International Summer Festival-2026 from June 8 to 12. It was being jointly organised by the District Sports Council, Shimla district administration and the Shimla International Summer Festival Organising Committee.

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She said that only eligible under-21 players belonging to Mandi district could take part in the selection trials. The players must have been born on or after January 1, 2005. They are required to bring their original age proof certificates and Aadhaar cards for verification during the trials.

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The championship matches would be played at the Municipal Corporation ground at Sanjauli in Shimla. Attractive cash prizes had been announced for the winning teams and outstanding players. The winning team would receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a trophy and medals. The runners-up team would be awarded Rs 50,000 while the third-placed team would receive Rs 25,000 and medals. Besides, five teams reaching up to the quarterfinal stage would be given an award of Rs 20,000 each.

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