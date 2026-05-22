Himachal: Mandi police tighten noose on illegal mining, 475 challans issued so far

District Mandi Police have intensified their campaign against illegal mining activities and continue to take strict action against individuals and vehicles involved in unauthorised extraction of natural resources across the district.

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Acting under the directions of the Superintendent of Police, Mandi Vinod Kumar, the district police have carried out an extensive enforcement drive throughout 2026 to curb illegal mining and protect the environment.

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According to official information, from January 2026 to May 21, 2026, Mandi Police issued a total of 475 challans in connection with illegal mining activities. Out of these, 103 were compoundable challans, through which approximately Rs. 1,54,750 was recovered as compounding fees. In addition, 372 challans were presented before the court, while five criminal cases related to illegal mining were registered during the same period.

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Police officials stated that a large number of vehicles involved in illegal mining operations were identified during the campaign. These included 102 tippers, 85 tractors, 305 other vehicles, and two JCB machines. Apart from these, 13 additional heavy vehicles were also seized in separate operations linked to illegal mining activities. Authorities also confiscated illegally extracted sand and stones from various locations during the enforcement drives.

April witnessed the highest level of enforcement activity, with police issuing 192 challans and recovering nearly Rs 47,000 in compounding fees during the month alone. The campaign has continued with equal intensity in May, and till May 21, police had already issued 97 challans against violators.

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District Mandi Police reiterated that strict action against illegal mining will continue in the future as well. Officials emphasised that illegal mining causes serious environmental damage and poses risks to river ecosystems, public infrastructure, and public safety. The police have also appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities by immediately informing local police about any suspected illegal mining activities so that natural resources can be protected effectively.

The ongoing campaign is being considered one of the district’s most significant enforcement drives against illegal mining in recent years.