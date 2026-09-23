Himachal: Mandi school a boxer breeding ground

There is not even a basic boxing ring at Government Senior Secondary School, Rajgarh in Mandi district, but around 100 of its students have represented the state at the school national games. And the man behind this steady production line of boxers is Roshan Bharti, the school’s physical education teacher. “As many as 98 of my students have represented the state in the school national games and 25 of them have won medals. All these 25 students have secured jobs under the sports quota,” says Bharti. He adds that another 15 students are close to securing jobs under the sports quota.

Bharti had been a national-level boxer in his younger days and teaching boxing to schoolchildren was a natural progression for him. “All these years, I have either been playing or teaching boxing to youngsters. It’s extremely satisfying to see our students excelling in the ring and then securing jobs under the sports quota,” he adds.

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In a pleasant coincidence, Bharti has been teaching boxing at the same school for around 20 years, where he himself had been a student many years ago. While the school has been consistently producing boxers over the years, Bharti feels his students could have achieved much more if there were adequate facilities. “I have requested the Sports Department and the government several times to provide good facilities in the school but we don’t even have a ring till date,” he adds.

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As for boxing infrastructure in the state, Bharti says that there is a Sports Authority of India (SAI)-run boxing centre in Bilaspur and a newly opened boxing hostel run by the Education Department at Chopal in Shimla district. “If we get such facilities in Mandi district also, our children will go a long way, as there is a great culture for the sport in Mandi,” he says.

Bharti says that Ashish Chaudhary, the first boxer from the state to represent India at the Olympics, also hails from Mandi.