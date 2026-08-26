Himachal: Mandi villagers oppose proposed flyover on Kiratpur-Manali highway

Residents of Jhiri village in Mandi district have urged Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to cancel the proposal a flyover on the Kiratpur-Mandi-Manali four-lane highway and consider the construction of a roundabout instead.

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In a memorandum submitted to the authorities concerned, the villagers stated that the proposed 2-km-long flyover could create serious difficulties for local residents and adversely affect their livelihoods. They alleged that the panchayat and other stakeholders were neither adequately consulted nor informed before the flyover proposal was prepared.

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Karamveer Singh Pathania, a resident of Jhiri village, said that the flyover would restrict access to agricultural land, institutions, offices, bus stops, water sources, forests, the Beas and the local cremation ground. He asserted that residents on both sides of the highway could be forced to travel several kilometres for destinations at present located barely 50 metres away.

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The villagers also highlighted Jhiri’s dependence on adventure tourism. They claimed that around 500 local youths were directly engaged in river rafting and paragliding, while more than 2,000 people were indirectly dependent on these activities. The area is an important rafting point on the Pirdi-Aut stretch.

Jhiri panchayat vice-pradhan Puran Singh said that hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries and shops also relied heavily on tourism. The residents feared that the flyover would divert traffic away from the village and severely affect local businesses. Several families, they said, had borrowed money to rebuild businesses after their land was acquired for the four-lane highway construction.

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The memorandum also raised concerns over access to agricultural and horticultural land, community forests, health and veterinary facilities, schools, anganwaris, panchayat buildings and bus services. The residents said that the structure could effectively divide the panchayat.

Environmental and disaster-related concerns were also cited. The villagers referred to landslides and damage caused by cloudbursts during the 2025 monsoon and expressed concern over flooding, drainage and water-logging due to the proposed elevated structure near the Beas. They also cited an existing flyover near Nagwain, where water accumulated and damaged nearby houses and crops.

The residents questioned the technical justification for the project, including its identification as a road “black spot". They claimed that the police records showed no accident at the proposed site in the past two years. They added that the flyover was not part of the original four-lane highway plan.

According to the villagers, the construction of a roundabout could cost around Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore compared to around Rs 60 crore for the proposed flyover. They sought detailed technical and environmental assessment and urged the authorities to consider a roundabout or another suitable alternative.

Puran Singh said that a Jhiri panchayat delegation and villagers met with the NHAI Regional Officer and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh in Shimla on Monday and sought the protection of local connectivity, livelihoods, safety and community interests.