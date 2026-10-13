Himachal: Mandi welcomes Asiad gold medallist Bhawna

Pride and celebration marked the historic Seri stage here today as Asian Games gold medallist kabaddi player Bhawna Thakur received a grand welcome on her first visit to her home district after her international triumph. Organised by the District Kabaddi Association, Mandi, the felicitation ceremony brought together young players, sports enthusiasts and representatives of various organisations, who greeted the champion with flower garlands and warm applause.

Bhawna’s achievement was celebrated as a proud moment for Mandi district and Himachal Pradesh, highlighting the dedication and perseverance that carried her to the international stage. Members of the association lauded her success, expressing hope that her journey would inspire a new generation of kabaddi players to pursue sporting excellence.

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Speaking to the media, Bhawna said she had worked towards fulfilling her dream for nearly 14 to 15 years. Expressing happiness and gratitude over the warm reception, she thanked the District Kabaddi Association, young athletes, public representatives and everyone who had supported her throughout her journey.

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Describing the Asian Games gold as one of the biggest achievements in kabaddi, Bhawna pointed to the significance of the feat, particularly as the sport is not currently part of the Olympic Games.

Her journey, however, was not without hurdles. Recalling the difficult phases of her career, she spoke about injuries and the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 lockdown. With hostels closed during the pandemic, she faced doubts about continuing in sports and even considered applying for a job. Support and encouragement from her family, she said, gave her the strength to persist and ultimately realise her dream.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the gold medal-winning players in recognition of their achievement and contribution to the state.

Looking ahead, Bhawna said she would continue preparing for upcoming international competitions, including the Commonwealth Games and indoor games, with the aim of maintaining her performance and winning further honours for the state and the country.

The District Kabaddi Association congratulated the player and reiterated its commitment to nurturing local talent and creating opportunities for aspiring athletes at national and international levels. Bhawna’s homecoming served as a reminder to young sportspersons that determination, sustained effort and family support can help overcome setbacks and turn long-cherished ambitions into reality.