Himachal marks I-Day with parade, pledges on disaster relief, drug reform

Himachal Pradesh celebrated its 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour across the state, with the main function held at Sarkaghat in Mandi district. Braving heavy rain, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took the salute from various contingents including the Police, Home Guards, ITBP, NCC and others. The parade was led by DSP Umeshwar Rana.

In his address, CM Sukhu expressed concern over the increasing frequency of natural disasters, attributing them to climate change. Referring to the 2023 disaster, which caused damages worth Rs 10,000 crore, he said the state had received only Rs 1,500 crore from the Centre and that too after a two-year wait. No Central aid has been received so far for this year’s disasters, he noted. The state government has already distributed Rs 360.42 crore and has now announced an additional Rs 100 crore for immediate relief. A Rs 3,000 crore project for disaster mitigation and livelihood support was also launched.

Highlighting the growing drug menace, particularly the spread of ‘chitta’ (a form of synthetic heroin), the CM said properties worth over Rs 42 crore have been seized from drug syndicates under the PIT NDPS Act. Drug testing has been made mandatory in police recruitment. He announced the formation of the ‘Nasha Mukti Roktham aur Punarvas Board’, comprising experts and NGOs, to focus on prevention and rehabilitation. A new ‘Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme’ was introduced to involve youth in awareness and intelligence-sharing activities. Additionally, village-level anti-drug committees will be established and monitored by the police.

On the education front, CM Sukhu said the state ranked fifth nationally in terms of quality education. He said over 9,500 teacher posts would be filled and 200 schools following the CBSE curriculum would be established. He said teachers would henceforth retire only at the end of the academic session to ensure academic continuity. In the past two and a half years, the government has provided 23,191 jobs, including 5,452 to teachers. He said recruitment would soon begin for 600 patwaris, 600 JBTs, 200 doctors, 300 panchayat secretaries and over 1,300 police constables.

Emphasising transparency in public sector appointments, the CM said the previous Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission was dissolved due to corruption, and a new ‘Rajya Chayan Aayog’ has been formed to conduct computer-based exams. Reforms in the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission would now ensure final merit includes both written test and interview marks. A new law proposing a three-year jail term for cheating in recruitment exams is also on the anvil.

CM Sukhu announced Rs 61 crore for a solar panel subsidy, along with 4-5 per cent interest subvention on solar projects. The electricity generated would be purchased by the state electricity board. Additionally, 2,000 permits for e-three wheelers would be issued to unemployed youth.

In a major decision, the Chief Minister said the Atal Medical and Research University would be relocated from Nerchowk to Sarkaghat. The Civil Hospital at Sarkaghat would be upgraded from 100 to 150 beds, a new bus stand will be built and land would be provided for parking near the Shiv Mandir.

Promoting religious tourism, CM Sukhu urged the Centre to open the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route via Shipki La pass.

On the occasion, CM Sukhu congratulated Flight Lieutenant Arshveer Thakur of Jubbal, Shimla, for receiving the Vir Chakra for bravery during Operation Sindoor. He also remembered Major Somnath Sharma, the first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra and paid homage to all freedom fighters and martyrs.