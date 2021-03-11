Himachal: Massive land sinking damages seven houses in Nurpur village; families shifted to safer place

Teams of NDRF, police, PWD and Jal Shakti Vibhag have started rescue work

Himachal: Massive land sinking damages seven houses in Nurpur village; families shifted to safer place

One of the damaged houses after sudden land sinking at Bariara village in Nurpur on Saturday night. Tribune photo

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, August 21

A sudden massive land sinking triggered at Bariara village of Khel gram panchayat in Nurpur rendered seven families homeless last night as their houses developed big cracks.

The cracks were developed in the walls, roofs and corridors in five pucca and two kucha houses. As per information, it was first noticed by one of the affected persons who came outside the house when his cow started mooing around 10 pm last night. He raised an alarm when he found that all adjoining houses had started developing cracks with the land sinking. The affected families had a providential escape as they immediately left their houses and took shelter in other houses of the village.

Local MLA and Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania along with SDM and teams of government departments rushed to the spot in this morning. Congress leader Ajay Mahajan also visited the land sinking village and appealed to the government to rehabilitated the displaced families.

The teams of NDRF, police, Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Vibhag started rescue work and shifted household items from the damaged houses. The NDRF has provided temporary tent accommodation to the affected families hailing from Scheduled Caste (SC) categories. They will stay in the same village in tents.

The future of all affected families comprising as many as thirty members has become difficult overnight after being displaced due to the natural calamity.

Nurpur SDM Anil Bhardwaj, who supervised the rescue wok of the affected families, said Rs 15,000 had been disbursed as immediate relief to each affected family. He said Rs one lakh would also be released to each victim as house damage compensation on behalf of the government. He revealed that the calamity victims have been identified as Onkar Singh, Pappu, Sanju, Ramesh Chand, Suresh Kumar, Balbir Singh and Pradeep Kumar.

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

2
Haryana

Haryana man dies by suicide over 'delay' in visa for Canada; it arrives a day later

3
Nation

Munawar Faruqui performs show in Hyderabad, 50 people taken into preventive custody

4
Chandigarh

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

5
Features

Toy story: Made in India

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another gangster's name crops up

7
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

8
Punjab

Punjab finally hires 156 law officers, kin of judges on list

9
Punjab

Punjab, Haryana agree to name airport after Bhagat Singh

10
World

Passive smoking 10th biggest risk factor for cancer, reveals study

Don't Miss

View All
Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

Top News

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...

Cities

View All

Amritsar’s air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

Amritsar's air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

29-year-old drowns at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

2 nabbed for duping Amritsar goldsmith of Rs 1.34 cr

7th pay panel: Teachers' union to join statewide protest tomorrow

Amritsar: An evening dedicated to Gulzar

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Chandigarh: Sector 25 cremation ground in a shambles

Double murder convict stabs niece to death

Now, IAF Heritage Centre to take wing by October

15-year-old girl robbed on board auto

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI files preliminary enquiry over ‘corruption’ in procurement, maintenance of buses by Delhi govt

Manish Sisodia claims Look Out Circular issued against him; CBI denies; BJP says Kejriwal is ‘nervous’

Committed to empowering AFT, says Defence Minister

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait detained by Delhi police on way to Jantar Mantar protest

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Police help three overcome drug addiction

Class XII student attacked with sharp weapons outside school

Home Guards staffer hangs self in Banga

Hoshiarpur gets three more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

8-year-old boy goes missing in Ludhiana

BJP leader thrashed to death by 'drug addicts' in Ludhiana

Youth held with 3-kg opium

Youth killed in scuffle at birthday party

AAP govt won’t tolerate corruption, says minister

AAP govt won't tolerate corruption, says minister

Dept caps dengue test at Rs 600 in district

2 diarrhoea cases reported in Patiala