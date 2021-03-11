Himachal: Massive land sinking damages seven houses in Nurpur village; families shifted to safer place

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, August 21

A sudden massive land sinking triggered at Bariara village of Khel gram panchayat in Nurpur rendered seven families homeless last night as their houses developed big cracks.

The cracks were developed in the walls, roofs and corridors in five pucca and two kucha houses. As per information, it was first noticed by one of the affected persons who came outside the house when his cow started mooing around 10 pm last night. He raised an alarm when he found that all adjoining houses had started developing cracks with the land sinking. The affected families had a providential escape as they immediately left their houses and took shelter in other houses of the village.

Local MLA and Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania along with SDM and teams of government departments rushed to the spot in this morning. Congress leader Ajay Mahajan also visited the land sinking village and appealed to the government to rehabilitated the displaced families.

The teams of NDRF, police, Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Vibhag started rescue work and shifted household items from the damaged houses. The NDRF has provided temporary tent accommodation to the affected families hailing from Scheduled Caste (SC) categories. They will stay in the same village in tents.

The future of all affected families comprising as many as thirty members has become difficult overnight after being displaced due to the natural calamity.

Nurpur SDM Anil Bhardwaj, who supervised the rescue wok of the affected families, said Rs 15,000 had been disbursed as immediate relief to each affected family. He said Rs one lakh would also be released to each victim as house damage compensation on behalf of the government. He revealed that the calamity victims have been identified as Onkar Singh, Pappu, Sanju, Ramesh Chand, Suresh Kumar, Balbir Singh and Pradeep Kumar.