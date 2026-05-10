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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal MC elections: BJP acts tough, suspends membership of 4 party workers in Solan

Himachal MC elections: BJP acts tough, suspends membership of 4 party workers in Solan

The disciplinary committee constituted for the Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections held detailed deliberations on complaints received from district and mandal units and treated these activities as serious cases of indiscipline

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:32 PM May 10, 2026 IST
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Solan Municipal Corporation office
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BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today suspended the primary membership of four party workers from Solan Municipal Corporation with immediate effect for contesting against the official BJP candidates and indulging in anti-party activities. The disciplinary action has been taken against Gaurav Rajput, Rajni Rajput, Rampal and Mukesh Verma.

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According to a press release issued by the BJP, the disciplinary committee constituted for the Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections held detailed deliberations on complaints received from district and mandal units and treated these activities as serious cases of indiscipline.

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The BJP made it clear that no compromise would be tolerated on matters related to party organisation, ideology and discipline. “Contesting elections against official party candidates or participating in anti-party activities is considered a violation of organisational discipline, and the party is following a strict “zero tolerance” policy in such matters,” the release said.

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The party leadership said that BJP is a disciplined, cadre-based organisation where organisational interests are placed above personal ambitions. The party appealed to all workers to respect organisational decisions and work unitedly to ensure the victory of BJP-supported candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections. The BJP also expressed confidence that the people of Solan would vote in favour of development, transparency and strong leadership and would extend overwhelming support to BJP candidates in the upcoming elections.

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