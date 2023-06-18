Himachal: MeT office issues ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms, lightning on June 19, 22

PTI

Shimla, June 18

The local MeT office on Sunday issued a ‘yellow’ warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on June 19 and June 22.

Despite light to moderate rainfall at some places in the state, no appreciable change in temperatures was witnessed, they said.

The weather office has predicted a wet spell in the state from June 19 to 22 and cautioned people of the inclement weather conditions, which can result in poor visibility, traffic congestion, disruption in electric supply, and damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings.

They have also issued advisories and guidelines to take adequate security measures.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius at Dhaula Kuan on Sunday, followed by 23 degree Celsius in Paonta and Dehra Gopipur, the MeT office said.

Keylong was the coldest in the region with a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

The day temperatures dropped marginally and Una in Shivalik foothills was hottest with a high of 37.6 degrees, followed by 36.2 degree Celsius in Chamba and 35.2 degree Celsius in Kangra, they said.

The state received 42.3 mm of average rain during the current monsoon season from June 1 to June 18 against rainfall of 50.3 mm, with a deficit of 16 per cent.

