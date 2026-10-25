Himachal minister Negi sets 1-month deadline for Tattapani hot water pool plan

Revenue, Horticulture, Tribal Development and Public Grievances Redressal Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday inspected the proposed sites for a hot water bathing pool and a community building at Tattapani in Karsog subdivision of Mandi district. He directed Public Works Department (PWD) officials to prepare the design and cost estimate for the first phase of the project within a month, so that devotees and visitors get better facilities at the prominent religious destination.

Negi inspected the locations identified for the facilities and held discussions with administrative officials and representatives of the Kol Dam management on implementing the projects. He agreed with the proposed site for the modern hot water bathing pool and directed the departments concerned to complete the necessary formalities at the earliest. The facility, he said, would improve amenities for devotees who visit Tattapani for a holy dip and make their visits more comfortable. Construction of the community building will be taken up in the second phase.

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Tattapani, associated with the religious traditions surrounding Rishi Jamdagni, is an important pilgrimage destination in the region.

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The minister also reviewed other works proposed to improve public convenience, including construction of footpaths and repair of the police check post. He directed officials to resolve the obstacles affecting these projects and complete the pending works on a priority basis. Representatives of the Kol Dam management agreed on the need to address these issues.

During the visit, Negi inspected the silt accumulated in the lake from a boat. He took stock of the situation, which has been a matter of concern, and assured people that efforts would be made to resolve the problem at the earliest.

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He also held a meeting with Congress workers and discussed local issues related to development, with the focus on public requirements and speeding up projects to improve infrastructure and facilities for residents. Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan briefed the minister about the proposed sites. The minister asked the departments to coordinate closely and ensure that works at Tattapani are completed in a time-bound manner, with priority to facilities that directly benefit pilgrims, visitors and local residents.