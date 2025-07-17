DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal minister: Proper marketing necessary to sell products

Himachal minister: Proper marketing necessary to sell products

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar inaugurated the newly constructed Agricultural Produce Market at Shilaru in Shimla on Sunday. He said proper marketing was essential to sell any product effectively and obtain a fair price.

He said even the pricing of apples depended significantly on proper grading and packing. The online inauguration of the market in Shilaru was done by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on June 18, 2025 and today, it was formally made operational, he said. The minister urged farmers to bring not just apples but also vegetables to the market to get fair prices for their produce.

He also announced that the market in Shilaru would also be made available online in the coming days. “The market currently comprises 28 shops, an office, parking and other essential facilities. Additional budget allocations will be made to further enhance its infrastructure,” he said.

The minister said the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) acted as marketing boards established to protect farmers from exploitation by large retailers and regulate the gap between farm prices and retail prices.

On the occasion, the minister also planted a tree and urged everyone to contribute to environmental conservation.

