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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Minister Vikramaditya calls for waste segregation at source

Himachal Minister Vikramaditya calls for waste segregation at source

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Himachal PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh at an event in Shimla on Wednesday.
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Urban Development and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday stressed the need for public participation, effective awareness campaigns and segregation of waste at source to tackle the growing waste management challenge in urban areas.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day state-level capacity-building programme under Project Circular Bharat, jointly organised by the Urban Development Department and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

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The minister said the programme aimed to strengthen the capacity of elected representatives and officials of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and make waste management systems more efficient, inclusive and environmentally sustainable. He emphasised that the success of such initiatives depended on the active involvement of all stakeholders at the grassroots level.

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Singh also called for greater respect and support for sanitation workers, stressing the need to change public behaviour and encourage households and communities to segregate wet and dry waste.

Highlighting the shortage of land for waste disposal in urban areas, he said long-term planning must account for the requirements of the next 20 to 25 years. He advocated the adoption of modern technologies, along with greater emphasis on waste reuse and recycling.

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The minister also called for pilot projects in selected areas under the initiative, with support from HUL and other organisations, to develop effective models that could be scaled up based on their outcomes.

Director, Urban Development, Neeraj Kumar, said the programme sought to strengthen institutional capacity and leadership within ULBs, promote practical waste management solutions and encourage citizen participation.

He said the initiative would cover waste segregation at source, collection and transportation, processing, behaviour change, resource recovery, recycling and the efficient operation of Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs).

The project will also provide technical expertise in circular economy and resource recovery, assess training needs, organise capacity-building workshops and improve coordination among stakeholders. It will focus on reducing waste generation, strengthening collection and processing systems, recovering resources and making better use of existing infrastructure.

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