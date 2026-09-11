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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: ‘Mission 2027’ tops agenda as Kangra Congress gears up for Assembly polls

Himachal: ‘Mission 2027’ tops agenda as Kangra Congress gears up for Assembly polls

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Isha Mongla
Isha Mongla
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:57 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha member Anurag Sharma interacts with the media at Dharamsala on Thursday.
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The Kangra District Congress Committee held a meeting in Dharamsala today to discuss measures to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level and formulate a strategy to take the policies and achievements of the state government to the people.

The meeting was attended by heads of all 15 Assembly constituencies in the district, district office-bearers and general secretaries. Feedback was sought from block-level leaders on organisational shortcomings and measures required to improve the party’s functioning.

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Kangra DCC president Anurag Sharma said the meeting was aimed at understanding the problems being faced by the organisation at the local and district levels and seeking suggestions from block leaders to strengthen the party.

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“Block leaders put forward their views and suggestions for strengthening the organisation. We listened to them and will work on the issues raised by them,” Sharma said.

He said the party’s immediate focus was to prepare for the 2027 Assembly elections and ensure that the work being undertaken by the Congress government reached the people. He expressed confidence that the Congress would return to power in the state in 2027.

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“Our main target is ‘Mission-2027’. The state government, despite financial constraints, is working for the welfare of common people and its policies and programmes will be taken to the public,” Sharma said.

Referring to developments at the national level, Sharma said the political atmosphere in the country was changing and claimed that the Congress would return to power at the Centre as well.

On the issue of electoral reforms and the party’s position on the matter, he said the district unit would follow the stand taken by the Pradesh Congress Committee and the national party leadership.

Kangra district Congress in-charge Satpal Singh Raizada said the meeting had been convened as part of the directions to strengthen the organisation and make it more effective at the grassroots level.

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