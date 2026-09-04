Himachal MLAs to get distinct flags for vehicles as session ends

The 10-day monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha concluded on Thursday with Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announcing that all legislators will be provided a distinct flag to be displayed on their official vehicles.

Adjourning the House sine die, Pathania said the Vidhan Sabha Amenities Committee had decided to provide the flags to all MLAs. He said the 10 sittings held from August 21 to September 3 lasted 45 hours and 30 minutes, with the House recording 91 per cent productivity, which he claimed was the highest among state legislatures in the country.

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Giving details of the session’s proceedings, the Speaker said the government responded to 514 starred and 272 unstarred questions. As many as 14 issues were raised under Rule 62, five under Rule 101 and two under Rule 130. Seven Bills were passed, while 34 issues were taken up during Zero Hour.

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Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said important issues were discussed at length during the session and described the level of debate in the Himachal Assembly as among the best in the country. He said the House provided a platform for both the Opposition and treasury benches to raise matters concerning the state and its people.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP had cooperated to ensure smooth functioning of the House. However, he termed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s allegation that the Opposition had insulted the national anthem as unfortunate.

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Thakur also expressed concern over the absence of senior officers from the Officers’ Gallery, particularly on the concluding day. Responding to the issue, Pathania said it was not a good convention for the Chief Secretary and DGP to remain absent from the gallery on the final day and assured that the matter would be taken up.