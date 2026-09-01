Himachal: Mobile therapy centres to bridge access gap for special children

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The initiative, being implemented under the inclusive education component of Samagra Shiksha in collaboration with the Samphia Foundation, aims to take specialised therapy, rehabilitation, special education and support services closer to children and their families, particularly those living in rural, remote and hard-to-reach areas.

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Sukhu said the initiative would help address challenges arising from Himachal Pradesh’s difficult geographical terrain and limited access to specialised services.

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The mobile centres will provide a range of multidisciplinary services, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, special education, screening and need-based assessment, therapy and rehabilitation, counselling and parental guidance.

The centres will also offer training to enhance the functional abilities and independence of children, besides providing follow-up and referral services wherever required.

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The initiative will initially be implemented in Mandi, Shimla and Kangra, with plans to progressively extend mobile resource centre services to all districts of the state.

The Chief Minister said the programme would facilitate early identification and screening of children, assessment of their needs, parental counselling and awareness generation. It would also include orientation and training for teachers and special educators.

The initiative is expected to improve educational participation, communication skills, functional abilities, independence and social participation among children with special needs.

It will also enable parents and teachers to provide continued support to children at home and in schools, thereby strengthening the state’s efforts towards more accessible and inclusive education.