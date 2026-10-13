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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Monorail rolls into Kotkhai orchard to beat labour woes

Himachal: Monorail rolls into Kotkhai orchard to beat labour woes

Apple grower imports Rs 4.2L petrol-run system from China

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:21 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The monorail runs on a track laid at a slight elevation in the orchard. Photo: Screengrab
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ShimlaGrowing labour shortage in orchards has been troubling Sunil Chauhan for some time. After thinking long and hard, the apple grower from a village in Kotkhai in Shimla district came up with a unique solution: he installed a “monorail” in his orchard to transport plucked apples to the warehouse.

“The monorail can carry up to 500 kg. It can transport apple boxes, crates, manure, fertilisers, tools and many other things required for farm operations,” says Chauhan.

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The monorail runs on a track laid at a slight elevation in the orchard and, according to Chauhan, can operate efficiently on an incline of up to 45 degrees. “I am at present in the midst of a trial and it is running quite smoothly,” he adds.

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Chauhan has imported the petrol-run monorail from China at a cost of around Rs 4.20 lakh. “There is an agriculture fair in China where latest tools and technologies in agriculture are displayed. I will visit the fair again to see what else we can get from there to make farm operations easier,” he adds.

He says that Himachal growers will have to adopt technology and mechanisation for better and easier orchard management, especially in view of the growing shortage of labour and its rising cost. Apple cultivation in the state is still largely manual and heavily dependent on labour from Nepal.

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“Whenever we visit apple-growing countries like Italy, we notice that orchards are fully mechanised. Orchards there are much bigger than ours, yet they are all mechanised,” adds Chauhan.

Hilly terrain and small landholdings are the biggest constraints in the use of technology and mechanisation in the state. However, Chauhan has shown that small steps can be taken to make the transition. He has laid a 100-metre track and plans to add another 200 metres in different directions and locations in his orchard. “It will reduce my dependence on labour to a large extent,” he adds.

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