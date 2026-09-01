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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal monsoon losses cross Rs 1,200 crore; heavy rains to continue till Sept 3

Himachal monsoon losses cross Rs 1,200 crore; heavy rains to continue till Sept 3

State reports 259 deaths, 105 houses completely damaged; 60 roads, 39 water supply schemes and 11 transformers remain disrupted

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:49 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Shimla residents commute through heavy rain on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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The total loss caused by torrential rain during the ongoing monsoon season has breached the Rs 1,200-crore mark, as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh.

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As per the Department of Revenue, the state has suffered a total loss of Rs 1,202.64 crore since the onset of the monsoon season. Of this, the Public Works Department (PWD) alone has suffered losses of Rs 914.76 crore. The Jal Shakti Vibhag has suffered a loss of Rs 258.61 crore, while the Power Department has reported losses of Rs 5.3 crore.

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As many as 259 people have lost their lives in the state during the season. Of these, 153 deaths occurred in road accidents, while 106 were caused by various natural disasters, including flash floods and landslides. Besides, around 105 houses have been completely damaged across the state.

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As many as 60 roads continue to remain blocked across the state after being damaged by heavy rains. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 26 of the blocked roads are in Mandi, 12 in Kullu, seven in Kangra, four each in Sirmaur and Una, three in Shimla, two in Chamba and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

Apart from this, 11 transformers remain disrupted in Kullu, while 39 drinking water supply schemes — including 14 in Bilaspur, 12 in Hamirpur, 11 in Sirmaur and two in Shimla — also remain disrupted.

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Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is very likely to continue across the state till September 3, for which yellow alerts have been issued.

For September 2, yellow alerts have been issued for Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur, with heavy rain likely at isolated places in these districts. Light to moderate rain is also expected in the remaining parts of the state.

The minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 2°C to 3°C over the next few days, while maximum temperatures are likely to remain normal, with no significant change expected.

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