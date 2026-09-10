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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Monsoon losses cross Rs 1,550 crore; 286 lives lost

Himachal: Monsoon losses cross Rs 1,550 crore; 286 lives lost

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:50 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Public Works Department (PWD) has borne the biggest share of the losses, accounting for Rs 1,131.2 crore. File
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Himachal Pradesh’s monsoon losses have crossed the Rs 1,500-crore mark, with the state suffering damage worth Rs 1,550.32 crore since the onset of the rainy season. The Public Works Department (PWD) has borne the biggest share of the losses, accounting for Rs 1,131.2 crore, followed by the Jal Shakti Vibhag with Rs 368.68 crore and the Power Department with Rs 21.49 crore, according to the Department of Revenue.

The monsoon has also taken a heavy human toll. As many as 286 persons have lost their lives across the state so far. Of these, 172 deaths occurred in road accidents, while 114 people died in rain-related incidents, including flash floods and landslides. Around 126 houses have been completely damaged during the season.

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The impact of the incessant rain continues to be felt on the state’s road and utility infrastructure. As many as 64 roads remain blocked across Himachal, while one transformer and two drinking-water supply schemes are still disrupted after sustaining damage in the rains.

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According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Mandi has the highest number of blocked roads at 31, followed by Kullu with 11 and Kangra with 10. Sirmaur has five blocked roads, Una three, Shimla two, and Solan and Lahaul and Spiti one each. The disrupted transformer is in Manali, while the two affected drinking-water schemes are in Rampur, Shimla.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast light to moderate rain at several places across the state till September 15, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to remain near normal. The state largely remained dry during the past 24 hours, though very light rain was recorded at isolated places.

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Temperatures remained relatively high in the lower hills, with Una recording the state’s highest maximum temperature of 35.6°C. Mandi recorded 33.6°C, Bhuntar 33.5°C, Bilaspur 33°C and Kangra 32.7°C. Keylong recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 9.9°C.

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