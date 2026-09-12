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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal monsoon losses rise to Rs 1,683 crore, 298 lives lost

Himachal monsoon losses rise to Rs 1,683 crore, 298 lives lost

63 roads still blocked, 21 power transformers damaged due to torrential rains

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:55 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The swollen Mahaul drain following heavy rain in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. PTI file
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The total loss caused by torrential rain during the ongoing monsoon season in the state has risen to Rs 1,683.73 crore. As per the Department of Revenue, of the total loss suffered, the Public Works Department alone has suffered about Rs 1,231.59 crore loss. Similarly, the Jal Shakti Department has suffered a loss of Rs 368.68 crore and the Power Department to the tune of Rs 21.5 crore.

Also, 298 persons have lost their lives in the state during the monsoon season -- 178 in road accidents and 120 in flashfloods and landslides. Furthermore, about 129 houses have also been completely damaged in the state.

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As many as 63 roads are still blocked while 21 power transformers have been damaged in the state due to torrential rains.

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As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, Mandi has the maximum 30 blocked roads, Kullu and Kangra (11 each), Shimla, Sirmaur and Una (three each) and Lahaul and Spiti (one). Also, 16 power transformers are damaged in Kullu, three in Mandi and two in Shimla.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state till September 18. While the minimum temperatures in the state will remain normal, the maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 2°C to 3°C during this period.

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Light to moderate rain occurred in several parts of the state during the past 24 hours. The maximum temperature in Shimla was 23°C, Dharamsala (29°C), Manali (25.5°C), Solan (30°C), Kangra (31.9°C), Mandi (33.4°C), Sundernagar (32.6°C), Bhuntar (31.6°C), Bilaspur (33.5°C), Kalpa (21.4°C), Kufri (19.6°C), Nahan (26.9°C) and Chamba (30.4°C).

The highest maximum temperature of 33.8°C was recorded in Una while the lowest minimum temperature of 10.7°C was witnessed at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti.

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