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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Monsoon session to begin tomorrow

Himachal: Monsoon session to begin tomorrow

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:15 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania on Wednesday said an Assurance Committee could be constituted under his chairmanship, if required, to monitor assurances given by ministers on the floor of the House.

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Addressing a press conference ahead of the monsoon session beginning August 21, Pathania said such assurances were normally monitored by the Standing Committees of the Assembly.

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“Various Standing Committees of the Vidhan Sabha look at the assurances given by ministers inside the House. We summon heads of departments to ascertain the progress on these assurances, but if need be, we will constitute an Assurance Committee,” he said.

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Pathania said the monsoon session would begin with obituary references to members of the House who had passed away recently. While 16 sittings had been held during the Budget session earlier this year, 10 sittings would be held during the monsoon session.

The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat had received 1,036 questions online till August 18, including 787 starred and 249 unstarred questions, he said. Most questions related to vacancies, particularly in health institutions, the pending posting of teachers in notified CBSE schools and damage to infrastructure caused by the monsoon.

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Regarding notices received for discussions under various Rules of the House, Pathania said 13 had been received under Rule 62, two under Rule 63, five under Rule 101 and 15 under Rule 130. All notices had been forwarded to the state government and replies were awaited, he added.

Pathania expressed confidence that ruling and Opposition members would cooperate for the smooth conduct of the session. An all-party meeting had been convened for 4.30 pm tomorrow to seek members’ cooperation, he said.

He said the productivity of the 14th Vidhan Sabha had ranged between 90 and 132 per cent, among the highest in the country. He assured that adequate time would be provided to discuss issues concerning the state and individual Assembly constituencies.

On pending privilege notices, Pathania said most had been resolved and only five or six remained pending. These would also be taken up and resolved soon, he added.

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