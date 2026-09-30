Himachal monsoon: State records 13% rainfall deficit in September, Lahaul-Spiti among driest districts

After witnessing 16 per cent less rainfall in August, Himachal Pradesh continued to experience a weaker monsoon season, with the state recording a 13 per cent rainfall deficit in September. The state received 103.6 mm of rain against the normal 119.6 mm for the month.

According to the State Meteorological Centre, six districts recorded below-normal rainfall, while another six received surplus rain during September.

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With an 88 per cent rainfall deficit, tribal district Lahaul and Spiti emerged as the driest district in the state during September. The district received 99.9 mm of rain against the normal 85.5 mm. Similarly, Chamba recorded a 51 per cent rainfall deficit, receiving 64.2 mm against 131.6 mm. Una received 95.7 mm against 147.1 mm, registering a 35 per cent deficit.

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Hamirpur recorded a 25 per cent deficit, receiving 95.6 mm against 128 mm, while Kullu recorded a 24 per cent deficit with 72.7 mm against 96.2 mm. Solan recorded a 9 per cent deficit, receiving 131.7 mm against the normal 144.9 mm.

Kinnaur emerged as the wettest district in the state during September, receiving 120.2 mm of rain against 62.2 mm, while Bilaspur recorded 38 per cent surplus rainfall with 175.4 mm against 126.8 mm.

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Shimla recorded 34 per cent surplus rainfall, receiving 146.8 mm against 109.7 mm, while Sirmaur received 221 mm against 177.7 mm, registering a 24 per cent surplus. Mandi recorded 10 per cent surplus rainfall, receiving 157.2 mm against 143.2 mm, while Kangra received 232.1 mm against 218.8 mm, registering a 6 per cent surplus.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre has predicted that the monsoon is likely to retreat from the state in the next two to three days. Weather across Himachal Pradesh is expected to remain dry till October 4, after which light rain has been forecast for the plains and low and mid hills on October 5 and 6. Weather in the higher reaches is expected to remain dry.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are also likely to remain normal across the state over the next few days.

Weather remained mostly dry in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours, with very light rain recorded at isolated places.

The maximum temperature was 25°C in Shimla, 27.1°C in Dharamsala, 24.6°C in Manali, 27.5°C in Solan, 30.4°C each in Kangra and Mandi, 30.5°C in Bilaspur, 32.2°C in Bhuntar, 22.5°C in Kalpa, 26.7°C in Nahan and 29.1°C in Chamba.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 33.2°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 4.1°C, recorded in Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti.