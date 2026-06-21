Himachal: Nauni varsity, forest institute explore collaboration in education, research

In a significant step towards strengthening forestry education and research in India, a high-level delegation from Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, led by Vice-Chancellor Dr HS Baweja, visited the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, to explore avenues for a comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MoU) and long-term collaboration in teaching, research, extension education and industry engagement.

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The delegation held extensive discussions with scientists and experts from various departments of the FRI, focusing on opportunities for joint initiatives that could benefit forestry education, research and outreach activities across the country.

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Discussions focused on developing collaborative academic and research programmes. Key areas identified for cooperation include curriculum development, faculty exchange, student mobility programmes and joint research projects addressing critical forestry challenges such as biodiversity conservation, climate-resilient silviculture, carbon sequestration, agroforestry systems, invasive species management, non-timber forest products and forest genetic resources.

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Both institutions evinced interest in strengthening extension education and community outreach activities to ensure that scientific advancements reach stakeholders at the grassroots level. Collaboration with forest-based industries, start-ups and policy-making bodies were also identified as an important area for future engagement.

Dr HS Baweja said, “This visit to the FRI marks an important milestone for both institutions. By combining our strengths in education, research and extension, we can create new opportunities for innovation in forest science and contribute meaningfully to sustainable forest management and climate resilience.”