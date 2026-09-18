Himachal: Nautod rights echo through Kaza

The long-pending demand for restoration of Nautod land rights for tribal families came into sharp political focus in Lahaul-Spiti on Thursday, with Congress MLA Anuradha Rana leading a protest and ‘Nautod Adhikar Yatra’ at Kaza.

A large number of protesters marched through the town carrying posters and placards demanding that the Central Government restore Nautod rights to eligible tribal families. The demonstrators also raised concerns over the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and its perceived impact on traditional land rights and livelihoods in the tribal district.

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Addressing the gathering, Rana, who is also state president of the Tribal Congress and a senior Congress spokesperson, said Nautod was not a favour or charity but a legitimate right of tribal people. She said the issue directly affected the livelihood and future of economically weaker families in Lahaul-Spiti.

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Rana claimed that after becoming MLA, she had facilitated land allotments for 100 eligible families without discriminating on the basis of political affiliation, religion or any other consideration. She said the Congress would continue to pursue the issue until every eligible poor family received its due rights.

She also alleged that the rights of local people should not be curtailed in the name of the Forest Rights Act, and demanded concrete steps to address the concerns of tribal families seeking land allotments.

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District Congress president Dorje Larje said the issue was not merely political but directly linked to the livelihood of ordinary people. District Congress spokesperson Kuzang Gatuk described Nautod as a wider public issue that should rise above partisan politics.

Senior Congress leader Sohan Singh, however, targeted the BJP during his address, alleging that the Congress was fighting to secure people’s rights while the BJP was creating obstacles.

The protesters raised slogans in support of Nautod rights and demanded that tribal families be allowed to secure land for livelihood in accordance with applicable legal provisions.

Several Congress office-bearers and local representatives participated in the protest, including block president Dorje Tsering, youth president Kesang Rapchik, Rajender Karpa, Tribal Advisory Council member Chhewang Rigzin and other party workers.

The protest has once again brought the contentious issue of Nautod land rights, tribal entitlements and the application of land and forest laws to the centre of political debate in Lahaul-Spiti.