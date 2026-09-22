Himachal: Nautor land grant guidelines must be uniform, transparent, says Governor

Governor Kavinder Gupta today called for uniform, transparent and clear guidelines to determine eligibility for the grant of Nautor land to people in the tribal areas of the state.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons, Gupta said Nautor land should be allotted only to eligible and deserving beneficiaries. “The Revenue Minister has met me regarding the pending Nautor issue. I have sought details of the exact number of eligible people awaiting grant of Nautor land,” he said. Gupta said the issue would be decided in accordance with the prescribed norms and after seeking legal opinion, if required. On the agitation over the issue, he said people had the democratic right to express their views. “A final decision will be taken after considering all aspects,” he added.

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The Bill seeking to facilitate the grant of Nautor land in tribal areas has been awaiting the Governor’s assent for some time. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who represents the Kinnaur tribal constituency, had also raised the matter with former Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. On the pending appointment of Vice-Chancellors in two universities, Gupta, who is also Chancellor, said the process had been initiated. He said the Bill passed by the Assembly during the recent monsoon session had not yet been sent to the Raj Bhavan.

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Gupta stressed the need for universities to focus on research, particularly developing new crop and fruit varieties for farmers. He suggested partnerships with private players to generate additional revenue.