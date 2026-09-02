Himachal: NCB busts drug diversion racket in Baddi-Nalagarh

Advertisement

The raid, which began late Monday night, continued till Tuesday evening with six drug inspectors of the Himachal Pradesh State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) and a Punjab Police expert assisting the NCB team.

Advertisement

Officials said the seizure included nearly 25 lakh tablets of various habit-forming pharmaceutical drugs and over 2,000 kg of Tapentadol tablets seized from unlicensed storage locations, including three rented shops at Jagatkhana village in Nalagarh and an unauthorised godown in Baddi.

Advertisement

Tapentadol, a powerful painkiller frequently misused as an addictive opioid substitute, was allegedly manufactured by M/s Sharika Biotech at Jagatkhana despite the unit not having permission to manufacture the drug. Investigators also recovered 30 drums weighing around 40 kg each from the pharmaceutical premises besides large quantities of tablets stored at different locations.

The pharmaceutical unit had remained under controversy for alleged manufacturing violations and was sealed till February this year. It was also searched earlier by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). DCA officials said the company had resumed manufacturing operations only recently.

Advertisement

Following the seizure, the NCB detained the firm's owner, Gaurav Aggarwal, from his residence in Baddi for questioning. Cash amounting to around Rs 25 lakh was also seized. He has been booked under various provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

According to the NCB probe, the recovered pharmaceutical drugs are linked to a deep-rooted multi-state and international racket involving diversion of medicines meant for legitimate medical use into unauthorised markets, with investigators also examining financial transactions and money trails connected to the network.

State Drugs Controller Dr Manish Kapoor confirmed that six drug inspectors participated in the joint raid with the NCB at the Baddi godown and said further action against the manufacturer would be initiated after completion of the recovery proceedings and assessment of the seized material. The operation has once again highlighted the organised diversion of pharmaceutical drugs into illicit markets, posing a major challenge for drug regulators and narcotics enforcement agencies.