Himachal: Nearly 29% of drug samples fail quality tests in September alert

Nearly 29 per cent of drug samples manufactured in Himachal Pradesh and included in the latest monthly alert of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) have failed to meet quality standards, renewing concerns over pharmaceutical quality control in the state.

Of the 330 samples listed in the national alert for September, 95 were manufactured by 70 pharmaceutical units in Himachal. These included 48 tablet samples, 20 oral liquid formulations such as syrups and suspensions, 14 injections and intravenous (IV) fluids, and five capsules and soft gels.

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Of the 95 samples, 70 failed important quality parameters, including assay, dissolution and the presence of particulate matter. Another 22 were found to have minor defects, including labelling-related deficiencies.

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The detection of particulate matter in an injectable product is particularly concerning, as such defects can pose serious health risks and compromise patient safety. Despite regulatory action, pharmaceutical units in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt and Paonta Sahib continue to figure in monthly quality alerts.

State Drugs Controller Dr Manish Kapoor said enforcement had been intensified against erring units, particularly repeat offenders. In 2026, action was taken against 46 units, including suspension of product approvals and complete or partial stoppage of manufacturing. This compared with 20 units in 2025 and 17 in 2024.

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Kapoor said legal proceedings were also initiated against firms found violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Over the past three years, 96 pharmaceutical facilities have faced complete or partial manufacturing stoppages. However, officials did not disclose the names of the firms concerned.

Secretary (Health) Ashish Singhmar said the proportion of not-of-standard-quality (NSQ) drugs needed to be viewed in the context of production volumes, noting that Himachal accounts for nearly 33 per cent of domestic pharmaceutical supplies and exports substantial quantities of formulations.

He said the state’s share of NSQ samples in the national alerts had declined from 82 of 239 samples in July to 64 of 220 in August and 95 of 330 in September. The proportion fell from around 34 per cent in July to 28.8 per cent in September, he added.