Himachal: New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick Rata offers tech support to boost apple farming

A delegation led by New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick Rata today met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and discussed cooperation in apple horticulture and natural farming in Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu said apple production plays a vital role in the state’s economy and the government is promoting new technology and innovation to strengthen the horticulture sector. He emphasised the need for exposure visits for farmers and orchardists from Himachal Pradesh and New Zealand to promote modern apple cultivation practices.

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The Chief Minister also held detailed discussions with the delegation on natural farming and its scope in the state. The New Zealand delegation expressed willingness to provide technical expertise for strengthening apple horticulture in Himachal Pradesh. It also made a detailed presentation on the proposed Apple Horticulture Centre of Excellence to be established in the state.

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Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Chief Secretary KK Pant, New Zealand Special Agricultural Trade Envoy Nathan Guy, Counsellor (Primary Industries) James Wa, Agriculture Partnership Manager Priyam Arora and representatives of New Zealand Apples and Pears were also present.