Himachal news: All primary health centres will have doctors in next 6 months, says CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that Himachal had more medical colleges than required and most medical colleges were not up to the mark. "Except Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, and Tanda Medical College, the other four are medical colleges just in name. These colleges have buildings and equipment but they don't have adequate faculty. Ideally, we needed only three-four medical colleges," said the Chief Minister while responding to a question by Rakesh Jamwal, BJP MLA from Sundernagar Assembly constituency, during the Question Hour.

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The Chief Minister said the government was making efforts to strengthen these colleges by enhancing the faculty and equipment. The Chief Minister further assured that no post of doctor would be vacant in the primary health centres (PHCs) over the next six months. "We have already appointed 162 doctors, and interviews for 236 doctors are being held," the CM said.

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The CM further said that the government would increase PG seats, relax the rules for the appointment of assistant and associate professors to strengthen quality healthcare in these colleges. The CM further informed that the government had stopped walk-in interviews and was conducting written test to ensure more deserving doctors were appointed. The CM said that the government would spend Rs 3,000 crore to buy state-of-the-art machinery.