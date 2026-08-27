DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: NGO threatens to launch fast if Nurpur Mother Child Hospital not made functional by Sept 30

Himachal: NGO threatens to launch fast if Nurpur Mother Child Hospital not made functional by Sept 30

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 09:51 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jan Kalyan Foundation director Akil Bakshi addresses mediapersons in Nurpur on Thursday.
Advertisement

The Ranjit Bakshi Jan Kalyan Foundation, a local NGO, has threatened to launch an indefinite fast outside the Civil Hospital in Nurpur from October 2 if the 50-bed Mother-Child Hospital (MCH), which was inaugurated before of the 2022 Assembly elections, is not made functional by September 30, said foundation director Akil Bakshi while addressing mediapersons on Thursday. His statement comes in the wake of former local MLA Ajay Mahajan’s recent social media post in July announcing that the MCH would be made functional within the next two months.

Advertisement

Bakshi said that the foundation would wait until September 30 for the commitment to be fulfilled, failing which he would begin an indefinite fast from October 2. He added that the organisation was taking the step to fix accountability for “false commitments” made to people. Akil Bakshi, son of former MLA late Ranjit Bakshi, also highlighted the foundation’s social welfare and development initiatives undertaken during the past five years. He claimed that around Rs 6.50 crore had been spent on various welfare and development activities.

Advertisement

Akil Bakshi, an IAS officer of the 2012 batch, said that he had served in the Indian Railways before launching the foundation in 2021. He added that education had remained one of its major focus areas. Libraries had been established in every gram panchayat of the Nurpur Assembly constituency and assistance for education provided to 50 girls.

Advertisement

He said, “Under the state government’s ‘Apna Vidyalaya’ scheme, the foundation has adopted Government School, Bhol Thakra, and constructed two classrooms at a cost of around Rs 12.50 lakh, besides improving its infrastructure. The foundation has also donated an ambulance to the Nurpur Civil Hospital on a no-profit, no-loss basis. The ambulance provides free transportation to expectant mothers, families affected by neonatal deaths and Below Poverty Line households.”

Akil Bakshi said that 250 solar lights had been installed in rural areas, while sports kits had been distributed among 150 youth clubs. Cricket and volleyball tournaments were also organised every year to promote sports and discourage drug abuse among the youth. He added that 265 registered Mahila Mandals had been provided with sewing machines, mattresses, tents and chairs as part of the women-empowerment initiatives of the foundation.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts