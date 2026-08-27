Himachal: NGO threatens to launch fast if Nurpur Mother Child Hospital not made functional by Sept 30

The Ranjit Bakshi Jan Kalyan Foundation, a local NGO, has threatened to launch an indefinite fast outside the Civil Hospital in Nurpur from October 2 if the 50-bed Mother-Child Hospital (MCH), which was inaugurated before of the 2022 Assembly elections, is not made functional by September 30, said foundation director Akil Bakshi while addressing mediapersons on Thursday. His statement comes in the wake of former local MLA Ajay Mahajan’s recent social media post in July announcing that the MCH would be made functional within the next two months.

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Bakshi said that the foundation would wait until September 30 for the commitment to be fulfilled, failing which he would begin an indefinite fast from October 2. He added that the organisation was taking the step to fix accountability for “false commitments” made to people. Akil Bakshi, son of former MLA late Ranjit Bakshi, also highlighted the foundation’s social welfare and development initiatives undertaken during the past five years. He claimed that around Rs 6.50 crore had been spent on various welfare and development activities.

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Akil Bakshi, an IAS officer of the 2012 batch, said that he had served in the Indian Railways before launching the foundation in 2021. He added that education had remained one of its major focus areas. Libraries had been established in every gram panchayat of the Nurpur Assembly constituency and assistance for education provided to 50 girls.

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He said, “Under the state government’s ‘Apna Vidyalaya’ scheme, the foundation has adopted Government School, Bhol Thakra, and constructed two classrooms at a cost of around Rs 12.50 lakh, besides improving its infrastructure. The foundation has also donated an ambulance to the Nurpur Civil Hospital on a no-profit, no-loss basis. The ambulance provides free transportation to expectant mothers, families affected by neonatal deaths and Below Poverty Line households.”

Akil Bakshi said that 250 solar lights had been installed in rural areas, while sports kits had been distributed among 150 youth clubs. Cricket and volleyball tournaments were also organised every year to promote sports and discourage drug abuse among the youth. He added that 265 registered Mahila Mandals had been provided with sewing machines, mattresses, tents and chairs as part of the women-empowerment initiatives of the foundation.