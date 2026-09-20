Himachal: NGT issues notices to Chief Secretary, Solan DC over Majra waste plant

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary, Solan Deputy Commissioner, Member Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board and Shivalik Solid Waste Management Limited, seeking their responses to a petition that has raised public health concerns emanating from a hazardous waste management plant at Majra village in Nalagarh.

In its order dated September 16, the tribunal’s Principal Bench had directed for the constitution of a joint committee comprising the representatives of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board and the Deputy Commissioner, Solan.

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The committee has been directed to visit the site, inspect the plant and its surrounding area, examine the grievances of the petitioners and verify the factual position by involving the representatives of the applicants as well as the project management during the inspection.

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The committee has also been ordered to suggest remedial measures and submit a report before the tribunal within a month. The Deputy Commissioner, Solan, has been designated as the nodal officer for coordination and compliance with the NGT directions.

The petition has raised concerns regarding a foul smell, deterioration in air quality and exposure to dust and other pollutants allegedly associated with activities at the waste management facility. It has also raised apprehensions over the possible contamination of groundwater and drinking water sources, including hand pumps and wells, due to leachate or other waste generated during waste handling.

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The applicants have sought a scientific assessment of air, water and soil quality, besides an assessment of the possible impact on groundwater recharge, agricultural land, crops, livestock and local biodiversity.

The petitioners have referred to the complaints of skin-related problems, eye irritation, breathing difficulties and respiratory issues prevailing among the residents. They stated that the actual cause of such health problems could not be established without a scientific investigation.

The petitioners have also sought an independent health survey of the affected population, preferably an epidemiological study to identify the cause of the prevailing disease among the residents. Punjab Morcha convener Gaurav Rana said that the NGT’s directions had brought the concerns of the residents of Majra before the appropriate environmental forum.

He added that compensation was not a demand of the villagers or the Punjab Morcha. He added that the primary concern was the protection of public health and the environment of the area. Rana urged the Himachal Government and the Solan administration to take immediate steps to close the Shivalik waste plant. He said that if effective action was not taken to address the concerns of the residents, the ongoing agitation would be intensified.