Himachal: NHAI begins groundwork for 4-lane highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has geared up the process for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed 99-km Mehatpur-Ranital four-lane highway, marking a major step towards upgrading connectivity between Chandigarh, Una and Kangra.

An NHAI official said once the DPR was finalised, the selected agency would undertake a detailed survey of the proposed highway, including its length and width, land acquisition requirements, locations of bypasses, overbridges and flyovers and other technical requirements.

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The proposed highway is expected to bring several changes to the existing alignment of National Highway-503, which is planned to be converted into a four-lane road. The project will also require land acquisition in several areas, with officials expected to begin the process after completion of the DPR and related formalities.

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The project envisages construction of new bridges and improvement of existing structures. In Dehra subdivision of Kangra district, a new bridge has been proposed over the Beas river, while repairs of the existing old bridge will also be undertaken. The existing bridge has become old and is increasingly inadequate to safely handle the growing volume of vehicular traffic.

The water level of the Beas will be assessed before the work on the new bridge is taken up. Officials have also proposed construction of another bridge alongside the existing structure, subject to technical feasibility.

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In Una district, two bridges have been proposed under the project. Tenders for their construction are expected to be invited after completion of the necessary DPR and technical studies.

The Mehatpur-Ranital corridor is considered strategically important for improving road connectivity between Chandigarh, Una and Kangra. The project is also expected to ease traffic congestion and improve travel time while providing safer and more efficient connectivity along the existing highway.

The DPR will determine the final alignment, engineering specifications, land requirement and cost of the project. Actual construction work is likely to begin only after completion of these formalities and the land acquisition process.