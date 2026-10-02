Himachal: NHPC tunnel leakage probe report clears way for relief

The inquiry committee, headed by Sainj Tehsildar Narender Singh, was constituted to assess the damage and hardships caused by the leakage. Banjar SDM Pankaj Sharma said the report had been ready for about two days, but its finalisation was delayed pending signatures from NHPC officials and the Raila panchayat president. The formalities have now been completed.

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NHPC General Manager Ranjeet Singh confirmed that he had signed the report and said rehabilitation would be undertaken as directed by the administration. He also assured that NHPC would extend additional support to affected families, if required. Raila panchayat president Tek Singh said the process was complete and efforts would now be expedited, with relief to affected residents being the priority.

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The leakage damaged houses and agricultural land and disrupted normal life across the area. Around 50 metres of road at Palchara was damaged, blocking the Siyund-Raila-Kamtan road for 11 days. Farmers and orchardists suffered substantial losses as milk, apples and other cash crops could not reach markets on time. Residents were forced to carry produce for kilometres, incurring additional labour and transportation costs.

Hundreds of women dairy producers in Raila-2 were unable to transport thousands of litres of milk, while around 700 boxes of apples remained stranded at Bhatkanda. Taxi operators, homestay owners and other tourism-related businesses also reported losses. Patients, students and daily commuters faced difficulties using the damaged route.

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The committee had earlier missed its five-day deadline after being constituted on September 21. Residents had also sought a written agreement before restoration work resumed.

With the report now finalised, coordinated action by the administration, NHPC and the panchayat is expected. Residents are seeking swift compensation, road restoration and rehabilitation and have warned of protests if relief is delayed further.