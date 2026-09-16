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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: No green tax on J&K vehicles in Manimahesh ‘Chhari’ processions

Himachal: No green tax on J&K vehicles in Manimahesh ‘Chhari’ processions

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Pilgrims during Manimahesh Yatra at Chamba’s Chaugan. File photo
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The Chamba district administration has waived green tax on the vehicles of pilgrims from Doda and Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir proceeding on the ongoing Manimahesh Yatra with sacred “Chhari” (mace) processions. The decision was taken after representatives of the Manimahesh Trust, Doda, at a meeting with Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal on Monday raised the issue of green tax being imposed on vehicles accompanying the “Chhari” processions.

Jagdish Thakur, a representative of the Manimahesh Trust, said, “Manimahesh is the chief deity of the Hindu community in the Bhaderwah region of Doda district. Thousands of families from Bhaderwah, Doda, Ramban, Bani and adjoining areas undertake the pilgrimage to Manimahesh every year.”

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“The pilgrimage has a deep-rooted tradition in the region. In earlier times, devotees would undertake the journey on foot, often walking barefoot all the way to the Manimahesh Lake. While some devotees continue to follow the old tradition and walk to the sacred lake, most of the groups now travel in vehicles as the road connectivity has improved. These devotees undertake the arduous journey to take a holy dip in the Manimahesh Lake on Radhashtami, which marks the culmination of the annual pilgrimage,” he added. Thakur urged the DC to exempt the vehicles accompanying the “Chhari” processions from green tax, saying the pilgrimage was a long-standing religious tradition of the people of the region.

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The DC said that the vehicles accompanying the “Chhari” processions arriving from Jammu and Kashmir would not be charged green tax. “Green tax will not be charged on vehicles accompanying the ‘Chhari’ processions coming from Jammu and Kashmir for the Manimahesh Yatra so that devotees, who undertake this annual pilgrimage, do not have to bear an additional financial burden,” he added.

The Chamba administration had introduced green tax on vehicles entering Bharmour subdivision in August this year. Under the new system, two-wheelers are charged Rs 50, cars Rs 100, SUVs and MUVs Rs 300, and buses Rs 500 per entry. The tax is aimed at generating resources to manage the environmental pressure caused by the growing influx of tourists. The Manimahesh Yatra began on September 4 year and is scheduled to conclude on September 19. The pilgrimage attracts devotees from HP as well as Jammu and Kashmir, with “Chhari” processions from the Doda-Bhaderwah region forming an important part of the traditional pilgrimage.

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