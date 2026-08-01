Himachal: Nurpur district police reunite five missing persons with kin

Under a special drive to trace missing and abducted persons, the Nurpur district police have recovered five persons, including four women, over the past two days. After completing the necessary legal formalities, all were handed over to their families, Additional Superintendent of Police Dharam Chand Verma said.

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According to the police, three of the missing persons, including two minor girls, were traced to areas under the jurisdiction of the Nurpur police station.

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The families of the girls aged 17 and 14 had lodged complaints following their disappearance, leading to the registration of separate FIRs under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on July 10 and July 22. Both girls were recovered on Thursday.

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In another case, the police recovered a missing 35-year-old man.

An FIR under Section 140(3) of the BNS was registered on July 20.

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The Jawali police recovered a 19-year-old woman on Wednesday, who was missing for a month. In another case, the Rehan police recovered a 25-year-old woman from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

An FIR under Section 140(3) of the BNS had been registered in connection with her alleged abduction. A special police team used cyber and technical inputs to trace her.