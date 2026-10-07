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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Nurpur police arrest truck driver held with over 4,050 litres of resin

Himachal: Nurpur police arrest truck driver held with over 4,050 litres of resin

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Nurpur, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The suspect in custody of the Nurpur police.
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The Nurpur police have seized 270 tins containing 4,050 litres of resin, locally known as ‘beroja’, from a truck at the Kandwal interstate barrier and arrested the driver for allegedly transporting the forest produce to neighbouring Punjab without valid documents.

A police team deployed at the barrier intercepted the truck (HP-38B-6400) on its way to Pathankot late Monday night. During a search, the police recovered 270 tins, each containing 15 litres of resin. The containers were covered with a yellow plastic sheet.

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According to the police, the resin was being transported from Himachal to Punjab without valid documents or mandatory permit from the Forest Department. The driver allegedly failed to produce any document authorising the transportation of the forest produce. Resin is extracted from pine trees through the tapping process and is commercially used in various industries.

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Nurpur ASP Dharam Chand Verma said the accused had been identified as Karan Minhas, son of Chuhar Singh, a resident of Vehi Pathiar village in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district. A case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 41 and 42 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, has been registered against him.

The ASP said further investigation was in progress to ascertain the source of the resin and identify the persons to whom it was allegedly being supplied in Punjab.

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