Himachal Olympic Association to hold youth games to groom athletes for 2030 CWG

The Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association (HPOA) has decided to organise state-level Youth Olympic Games to identify and groom talent for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in India.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by MP Anurag Thakur in Shimla on Sunday, HPOA secretary Rajesh Bhandari said.

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The association has identified 16 sports for the competition, which will begin at the district level. HPOA district units, in coordination with District Sports Officers, will organise events at three to four venues in each district. Top performers will qualify for the state-level competitions.

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Bhandari said the tournament would span three to four months, with plans to make it a regular event. The association is also exploring sponsorships to meet expenses.

It is also considering setting up sports academies, strengthening existing ones and hiring coaches to prepare athletes for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and 2032 Olympics.