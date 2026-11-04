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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal on path to self-reliance despite cash crunch: CM

Himachal on path to self-reliance despite cash crunch: CM

Sukhu blames previous BJP regime for governance failures, announces 36 projects worth Rs 419 cr in Bhattiyat

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:14 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses a public meeting at Chowari Chowgan in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency in Chamba district on Tuesday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday asserted that despite severe financial constraints, Himachal Pradesh was moving towards prosperity and self-reliance through resource mobilisation, financial discipline and elimination of corruption.

Addressing a public meeting during his one-day visit to Chowari in Bhattiyat Assembly constituency of Chamba district, Sukhu accused the previous BJP government of playing with people’s sentiments and failing on the governance front.

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He said the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the Centre had further compounded the state’s financial challenges. He also pointed out that Himachal had yet to receive the financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore announced by the Prime Minister during his visit following the 2023 natural disaster.

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Targeting the previous government, Sukhu said several health and educational institutions had been opened without making adequate arrangements for staff. In contrast, his government had rationalised educational institutions and filled thousands of vacant teaching positions.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 36 development projects worth Rs 419.90 crore in Bhattiyat. He also announced a civil court and a CBSE-affiliated school at Chowari, besides financial assistance of Rs 10 crore for various road projects in the constituency.

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Sukhu announced that the government would launch the ‘Mukhyamantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana’ next month to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women from economically weaker families. Around 20,000 women belonging to 10,000 eligible families in Bhattiyat are expected to benefit.

Highlighting healthcare and education reforms, he said Rs 190 crore had been allocated for the smooth functioning of Chamba Medical College. The government had also opened at least two to three CBSE-affiliated schools in every Assembly constituency and recruited more than 2,700 teachers, he added.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said the government had ensured balanced and accelerated development across Himachal. He said Bhattiyat, once considered a backward constituency, had witnessed all-round development in roads, healthcare, education and drinking water supply.

The meeting also observed a two-minute silence in memory of Rampur MLA Nand Lal, who passed away on Tuesday, and Youth Congress leader Chandermani Kulethi, who recently died in a tragic incident.

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