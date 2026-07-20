Himachal on red alert for heavy rains; schools closed in 5 districts, 36 roads blocked

Despite a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in four districts and an orange alert across several others, Himachal Pradesh received relatively little rain on Monday. The highest rainfall since Monday morning was recorded in Nahan at 59.4 mm.

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A red alert remains in place for Tuesday in five districts—Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur. In view of the warning, schools will remain closed in these districts.

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For the districts of Una, Hamirpur and Shimla, the weather department has issued an orange alert.

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Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority has informed that due to a continuous increase in reservoir level and anticipation of high water inflow, additional water has been diverted into the Parbati River. This will increase the water level of the river. Meanwhile, people have been advised to stay away from water bodies and areas vulnerable to landslides and mudslides.

Currently, 36 roads are blocked for traffic while 43 water supply schemes have been disrupted. As many as five power distribution transformers are out of order. The highest number of roads have been affected in the districts of Mandi (11), Chamba (10) and Kullu (7).