Himachal: On traffic duty, cop crushed between buses

Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, posted at the Mata Chintpurni police station, died late last night while on duty regulating traffic at Bharwain Chowk on the national highway. He was crushed between two buses and rushed to the Mata Chintpurni civil hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to police sources, the officer was trapped between two buses coming from opposite directions at a narrow intersection. One bus was headed towards Dehra and the other towards Mubarikpur.

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The body was brought today from Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda. Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Babloo, Una SP Sachin Hiremath, Amb SDM Paras Aggarwal and DSP Anil Patial were present to receive it.