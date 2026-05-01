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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Online bookings for dormitory at Hamirpur Circuit House start

Himachal: Online bookings for dormitory at Hamirpur Circuit House start

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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The state government has launched an online booking facility for the 21-bed dormitory at the Circuit House in Hamirpur by integrating it with the existing HIM Atithi online booking platform. The facility became operational on May 20.

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An official spokesperson said a nominal charge of Rs 100 per bed has been fixed for Himachali residents, while non-Himachali residents will be charged Rs 200 per bed. The initiative has been introduced primarily to cater to students visiting Hamirpur for competitive examinations and other educational purposes, enabling them to access affordable and convenient accommodation through online booking.

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The spokesperson said the government had already introduced an online booking facility for government rest houses in May 2025 on a 50 per cent advance payment basis. The move was aimed at making government accommodation facilities more accessible, transparent and citizen-friendly.

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He added that the online booking initiative has significantly improved the accessibility and availability of rest houses and circuit houses for tourists, students and the general public. The occupancy rate of these facilities, along with government revenue, has also witnessed a substantial increase.

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