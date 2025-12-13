Himachal orchardist duped of Rs 36 lakhs; police issues advisory against receiving unsolicited calls

Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday issued an advisory cautioning people against trusting unsolicited calls offering online trading, investment schemes, initial Public Offering (IPO) subscriptions, or financial opportunities.

The advisory came after an apple orchardist was duped of Rs 36 lakhs on the pretext of online trading.

According to the complainant, whose name and details have not been shared by the police, he received a phone call from an unidentified number, with the caller introducing himself as a representative of IndNiv Pro Company.

The caller persuaded the complainant to download the IndNiv Pro App for online trading, and then was informed that an initial deposit of Rs 15,000 was required to begin trading.

He was then induced to invest in an alleged initial public offering (IPO) named Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, and under continuous telephonic instructions, the complainant invested approximately Rs 14 lakhs, police said.

The cyber fraudsters then asked for an additional amount of about Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of a service charge and later told the orchardist that the amount deposited had been credited to his trading account due to a server error and demanded another Rs 10 lakh to rectify the error, which the victim deposited.

Police said the accused continued making further monetary demands on the pretext of a 30 per cent processing charge, after which the complainant realised that he had been cheated of Rs 36 lakhs.

In the advisory, police cautioned the public against trusting unsolicited calls offering online trading, investment schemes, IPO subscriptions, or financial opportunities.

It also advised to avoid downloading unidentified apps or software sent through links, calls, or messages and not to transfer money to unfamiliar platforms or individuals on the pretext of trading, service charges, account upgrades, verification fees or rectification of errors.

Verify the authenticity of any investment company directly through their official website, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) registration, or government channels before investing, the statement added.

The police advisory also said to never share personal or financial details, including bank information, one time passwords (OTPs), login credentials, or screenshots of your accounts.

Be cautious of high-return promises, keep devices updated and use antivirus software to prevent malicious applications from installing, and immediately report suspicious calls or apps to the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or at www.cybercrime.gov.in, the advisory said.