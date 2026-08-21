Himachal orchardists urged to avail of loans for advanced apple plantation

Devender Shyam, Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB), has called upon local horticulturists and orchardists to take advantage of the bank's welfare schemes, particularly the ‘High Density Apple Plantation Scheme’. He said that loans of up to Rs 8 lakh per bigha were being provided for advanced apple plantation. He urged them to take advantage of the ‘Pick-up Mini Truck Loan Scheme’, which was available at simple and affordable interest rates. Shyam inaugurated a new building of the bank’s Jangla branch in Shimla district.

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He said that the bank was moving rapidly towards modernisation and was upgrading all its branches in a phased manner. He thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for his guidance and said that the bank under his guidance was continuously working to provide better and quality banking services to the people of the state.

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About its digital services, Shyam said that the bank had successfully migrated its old core banking system to the internationally recognised ‘Finacle’ software recently, making banking transactions faster and more secure. “A new version of mobile app ‘HimPesa’ has been launched to provide banking services to customers on their doorsteps. Through the app, the customers are able to carry out transactions quickly from home and receive fast message alerts immediately after transactions,” he added.