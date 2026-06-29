Himachal: Panchayat member booked for sexually assaulting woman in Mandi

The police registered a case against Jitender Kumar, up-pradhan of Rohanda gram panchayat under Nihri tehsil in Mandi district today, following the allegations of sexual assault and criminal intimidation.

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According to the police, the accused allegedly forced his way into the room of a 45-year-old married woman, a resident of Balh tehsil, on May 27 and raped her.

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Following the assault, the accused has reportedly been blackmailing the survivor.

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He is also accused of threatening to ruin her reputation by creating and distributing flex banners featuring her photographs. Further, the victim alleged that Kumar has issued death threats against her husband and son.

The police have registered a case under Sections 64(1) (rape), 78 (stalking/harassment), 352 (intentional insult), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS.